Hurricane Helene devastates Pasco residents still cleaning up one year after Idalia

Pasco County first responders made almost 200 highwater rescues overnight Friday, after the storm surge forced people in some low-lying neighborhoods to their attics and roofs.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said many of those rescues came from the Gulf Harbors neighborhood.

"It was surreal when you’re going down the street and street signs, the water was barely below the names of the street," Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said. "It was that eerie calm out there, but you would hear faint voices screaming for help out there."

On Friday morning, a lot of residents in the county returned to their homes to get a look at the damage.

"What’s your thoughts?" Michael Cannizzo said. "The thoughts are disaster. When the water decides it’s time to come in, it’s coming in no matter what. And there’s not a thing you can do to stop it."

Cannizzo lives along one of the canals off Sea Ranch Drive in Hudson. He made the call to evacuate on Thursday after sandbagging, tarping and sealing up his house as best he could.

The water line in his house measures about 42 inches.

When he walked back in Friday morning, he had to force his way through the front door, and was met with destruction. His furniture, appliances and sentimental family valuables were upended and soaked with water.

"Something came through and pushed our garage door in almost two feet," Cannizzo said. "As soon as that happened, we got four feet of water in the house."

The devastation spread along the Pasco County coastline. The water lines at homes in Gulf Harbors painted a similar picture, indicating several feet of water had flooded most homes.

"When we pulled up, we saw the water close to the house, and I’m like, ‘Man, that doesn’t look good,'" Dequrez Gulley said. "And then when we went to our front door, you could see all the debris, and I’m like, ‘That doesn’t look good either.’"

Gulley and his family started renting their Gulf Harbors home three months ago, and they evacuated for the hurricane. Gulley and his family came back Friday morning to check out the damage.

"As we walk into our home, our whole entire home is completely ruined," Gulley said. "The couches, the beds, the clothing."

Gulley said little to nothing is salvageable, including refrigerators full of food and supplies for his food truck that he runs.

"I’ve just got to be thankful that I was able to move and with my family, and that we were all safe," Gulley said.

Along Sea Ranch Drive, Cannizzo said a lot of his neighbors had just finished rebuilding from Hurricane Idalia and some hadn’t even finished repairs. He said he also had to gut part of their home and make a lot of repairs himself, but this year, he said the damage is much worse.

"This year, I’m going to guesstimate that the cost is probably going to make us have to build up," Cannizzo said.

Sen. Rick Scott visited the Pasco County Emergency Operations Center on Friday morning.

"The amount of water that has come into our state is unprecedented," Scott said.

Scott said he is working to bring in as many state and federal hurricane relief resources as possible.

"I don’t think the state has ever seen storm surge like this," he said.

Nocco said the U.S. Coast Guard is coming in to help with recovery missions. Meanwhile, he’s urging people to be patient, as many in the county are still without power.

"Don’t go sightseeing," Nocco said. "This is not a tourist event where you go by…peoples’ lives have been destroyed."

Nocco also shared a message with people, following the rescues first responders made overnight. He hopes people use this as a lesson to prepare and take warnings seriously.

"History repeats itself. History will absolutely repeat itself," Nocco said. "We need to tell the stories, because Florida will get hit again by a hurricane."

Pasco County announced it’s opening two food and water distribution locations on the west side of the county. The distribution sites will be open at the Hudson Library parking lot and the J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex parking lot on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county said it will also be delivering supplies to directly affected neighborhoods, from Holiday to Hudson. You can find information about distribution points here.

