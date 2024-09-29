WATCH: Electric vehicle flooded in saltwater catches fire in Pinellas County

Pinellas County government posted a video of an electric car being engulfed in flames on Saturday.

Electric vehicles that have been flooded in saltwater can catch fire, according to the post. Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic flooding in the Bay Area and some electric cars that came in contact with floodwaters began to spark.

Scooters, bikes, electronic bikes, and electric vehicles all use lithium-ion batteries and if those batteries are flood-damaged they pose a high fire risk.

"Water and the ion batteries do not mix, and they literally explode," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a Friday news conference.

