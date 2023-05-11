Watch: Florida deputies help hawk 'snake' his way out of deadly situation

A pair of Florida deputies helped a hawk "snake" his way out of a deadly situation.

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson said two of his patrol deputies received a call Sunday regarding what appeared to be an injured hawk lying in the roadway of a residential neighborhood.

"Deputy Dasher and Deputy Forero arrived to find that the hawk was being strangled by a snake and that death for the hawk was imminent," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post along with body camera video of the rescue.

The deputies were able to intervene and removed the snake from the hawk's neck before watching the hawk take a breath and fly free.

Watson said he was very thankful for his deputy sheriffs who go "above and beyond" the call of duty in incidents that may be outside their normal scope of duty.

