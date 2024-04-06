Watch: Four saved from sinking boat in Georgia inlet

A group of people had to be rescued after their boat started taking on water Friday in St Mary’s Inlet, Georgia.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue, showing the boat with its stern in the water.

Four people were on the boat.

The sheriff said first responders, including the Camden County Marine Unit and National Park Service (NPS), responded to distress calls from the boat around 3:55 p.m. local time.

The responding captain found the boat and started to pump out water, while an NPS ranger kept boat traffic away.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.