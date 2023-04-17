Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Large sinkholes collapse street in Northern Utah

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
More than two dozen homes were forced to evacuate after large sinkholes partially collapsed a residential street in Kaysville, Utah, on Wednesday, April 12. Video by Charles Uibel

WASHINGTON - Over two dozen homes in one Northern Utah town have been evacuated after floodwaters created a large sinkhole and washed away portions of a road. 

25 homes were evacuated in Kaysville, Utah, last week after flooding collapsed portions of Orchard Ridge Drive and Mountain Road. 

Drone video recorded by Charles Uibel shows the collapsed road near homes.

Kaysville Police say the incident appears to be the result of a blocked storm drainage system in a residential subdivision. 