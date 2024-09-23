Sandbag sites open across Bay Area in preparation for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 could hit Florida as Hurricane Helene later this week and several Bay Area municipalities have set up sandbag sites.

Here's where you can get sandbags:

Citrus County

Citrus County has opened four sandbag sites ahead of the storm.

According to county officials, all sites will stay open for self-service 24 hours a day, seven days a week while supplies last.

Homosassa Recreation Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa

Bicentennial Park,501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River

Floral Park, 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City

Old Hernando Elementary School, 2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando

Sand and bags will be provided.

Staff will be on-site to help residents during the following hours:

Monday – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 7: 30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hernando County

Hernando County is opening four sandbag locations.

County officials say all sites are self-serve and anyone filling sandbags is asked to bring a shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill

Monday – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill

Monday – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Lake Methodist Church, 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pasco County

Pasco County has two sandbag stations open 24 hours a day, weather permitting.

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works, 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio

The county has also opened two additional self-serve sites from sunrise to sunset each day until further notice.

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29, 6907 Dairy Rd., Zephyrhills

Pinellas County

Dunedin

City of Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd, Tuesday, September 24, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. until supplies last. Once pre-filled are gone, sand and bags will be available.

The sandbag site is available to City of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency: driver's license or recent utility bill. There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.

Gulfport

The city of Gulfport has opened a sandbag location:

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th Street South, Gulport

According to city officials, the site will have a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required.

The site will be open during the following hours:

Monday – 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pinellas Park

The city of Pinellas Park will open two sandbag sites for Pinellas Park residents only. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each.

Pre-made sandbag site:

Parking lot at 6151 78th Ave N. Pinellas Park

Tuesday (9/24) hours 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday (9/25) hours 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Self-serve sandbag site:

Helen Howarth Park, 6301 94th Avenue Pinellas Park

Tuesday (9/24) hours 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday (9/25) hours 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. Pick up location and times are below:

Sarasota County

Sandbags will be available to Sarasota County residents Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three locations.

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd.

Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St.

South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road

Venice

The city of Venice will offer a self-service sand station Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave.

Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shovels will be provided. Residents can either bring their own bags or pick up bags through 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, and starting again at 8 a.m. Sept. 24-25, at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., or Venice Public Works, 1350 Ridgewood Ave. Limit 10 bags per vehicle.



