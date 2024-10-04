Here's the timeline for heavy rain in Florida as tropical disturbance moves through Gulf of Mexico

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is set to bring several inches of rain to the Tampa Bay area in the coming days while chances for the system to develop have increased slightly.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the area of low pressure a 40 percent chance of development in the next seven days, with the disturbance remaining disorganized as of Friday.

FOX 13 Meteorologists say regardless of development, Florida will see higher rain chances by the end of the weekend and into next week. The strongest potential for widespread rain is likely Sunday through Tuesday.

A disturbance in the Gulf has a 40 percent chance of development in the next seven days, but it will bring heavy rain to Florida regardless of development.

"Those are going to be the days where we have the potential for some widespread rain and locally heavy rain, especially for areas to the south of I-4," FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills said. "So it's really going to be central and southern parts of the state that will see the heaviest rain on the way."

Parts of Florida could see several inches of rain as deep tropical moisture moves across the state, likely Sunday through Tuesday.

The first part of the weekend should be clearer, Mills said, with a 30 percent coverage of rain across the Bay Area on Saturday. Then on Sunday, deep tropical moisture will begin to move across the state.

Tropical downpours could reach the Bay Area on Sunday and last into Tuesday.

Other activity in the tropics

Hurricane Kirk is a powerful Category 4 hurricane moving north through the Atlantic, but the storm is expected to stay at sea and not impact land.

Hurricane Kirk is moving through the Atlantic Ocean, but is not expected to impact the U.S.

Tropical Storm Leslie is moving behind Kirk and will likely become a hurricane, as well, but it will also not impact the U.S., according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Leslie is moving behind Kirk, but is expected to stay at sea and not impact land.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: