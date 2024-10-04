'Insurance village' opening Friday for Bay Area residents impacted by Hurricane Helene

Dozens of insurance companies are taking part in an "insurance village" beginning on Friday to help Tampa Bay area residents through the process of filing claims in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

During a Wednesday news conference in Madeira Beach, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that assistance with insurance claims will be available through the weekend in Clearwater.

"The insurance companies know that when we do an insurance village that they have to show up and they have to write checks," Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. "The great thing about it: at our insurance village, they send decision makers. So if you don't show up, you're missing out. If you will show up, you will get answers, you will get direction, you'll get relief."

Where to go

The insurance village is being held at the Long Center, located at 1501 N. Belcher Rd. in Clearwater.

Help will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

What to bring

ID

Insurance cards

Photos and documentation of damage

Any repair estimates you may have received

Policyholders are welcome, regardless of whether the claims process has already begun.

Organizers are asking that only those who need help filing claims with their existing insurance company show up, as it is expected to be busy each day.

