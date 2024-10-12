WATCH LIVE: Polk County Officials provide news conference on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts
POLK COUNTY - Polk County’s Emergency Management Director Paul Womble will hold a news conference on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the recovery effort after Hurricane Milton.
Hurricane Milton struck Florida’s western coast Wednesday night, bringing unprecedented rain and wind to the region and leaving millions of Floridians without power and access to food and gas.
The recovery efforts for Hurricane Milton are underway, with power restoration and debris cleanup teams deployed around the state.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Saturday morning that the state will supply up to ten gallons of free gasoline to anyone from gas distribution points around the state's western region. To get more information on where to find the nearest gas distribution point, click here.
To stay updated on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts statewide, visit FOX 13 News.
