President Biden declares State of Emergency in Florida

Press play to watch Fox 13 live:

President Joe Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for the State of Florida, as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm rapidly strengthens into strong Category 5

The Emergency Declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts that the state will require in preparing for and responding to the damage caused by the storm and allows for emergencies.

Hurricane Milton is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall on Florida’s western coast Wednesday and is expected to bring high winds and storm surges to the region.

Public officials are urging residents in western Florida to take preparations for Hurricane Milton seriously and to follow the advice of their local governments.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: