2 deaths in Tampa blamed on Hurricane Helene

Tampa officials have confirmed two deaths in the city connected to Hurricane Helene.

In a news conference Friday morning, Mayor Jane Castor said one person died Thursday night after a highway sign fell on top of a minivan on I-4. Separately, a woman in her 70s was later found dead in her home, according to officials.

City leaders said record-breaking storm surge caused by Helene led to water rescues in places like Davis Islands and South Tampa. Crews responded to nearly 200 calls, rescuing 52 people and eight dogs, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

The National Guard moved onto Davis Islands on Friday in response to strong storm surge leading to a series of water rescues.

Although weather conditions have improved, city officials warn the danger is far from over.

"Please do not drive into flooded waters," Bercaw said. "Even though the stormwaters are receding, it is still not safe to drive in the water."

Leaders also urged patience as crews work to restore power and clear blocked roadways.

