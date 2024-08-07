WATCH: Manatee County commissioners save woman swept away in car by floodwaters

Dramatic video captured the moment authorities in Manatee County saved a woman being swept away by floodwaters in her car.

On Tuesday, while conducting damage assessments from Tropical Storm Debby, Manatee County public officials witnessed a car driving through rising waters.

The county's public safety director, chief of staff, deputy county administrator, multiple commissioners, a drone operator, and an additional good Samaritan watched the scene unfold just after noon on Tuesday on Gulf Couse Road at the entrance of Twin Rivers in Parrish.

In the video, the car can be seen from overhead drone video driving on the road into increasingly high floodwaters before eventually stopping and drifting backward, being taken by the water.

Three officials can then be seen wading through water deeper than knee-length up to an SUV and ushering a woman out from her driver's side window.

"It's swift water, man," one can be heard saying in the video. "I just need fire out here ASAP."

The woman is then lifted into a truck, which takes her to safety.

Two commissioners, Kevin Van Ostenbridge and Mike Rahn, talked with FOX 13 about the daring rescue.

Ostenbridge said that particular location in Parrish was probably the worst spot in the county for flooding. They said the woman lives right in the Twin Rivers community, and she was really shaken up when they saved her from the vehicle, but she's doing okay now.

"We've been telling everyone since the storm started, ‘Turn around, don’t drown," and this is the perfect example of why we tell the citizens [that]," Rahn said. "We're seeing the waters recede right now, but it's going to be a while before that [road] is passable again."

Rahn said there are some cars in Gamble Creek, and she could've been another one if everything went differently.

"Gamble Creek, particularly, where this incident happened is a 100-year flood event - pretty unprecedented in my lifetime," Van Ostenbridge said. "It's hard, we wish we could predict exactly block-by-block how things are going to react during a 100-year rain event, but we can't."