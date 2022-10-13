Watch: Massive alligator captured after taking a dip at South Florida beach

An alligator sighting in Florida isn't unusual — until it happens to be on the beach.

That's what happened Wednesday morning in South Florida, when beachgoers on Delray Beach spotted a massive alligator walking along the edge of the water and taking a dip in the surf.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and a trapper responded to the beach after receiving a number of calls about the gator that morning.

When they arrived, the trapper pulled the 12-foot alligator from the waves with the help of Delray Beach police and fire rescue.

The gator was then transferred to a farm, officials said.

According to FWC, American alligators prefer freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers and wetlands, but are occasionally seen in brackish water and can tolerate saltwater for short periods of time.

Anyone who spots an alligator is asked to call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.