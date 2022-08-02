Watch: Suspects take off with $100,000 worth of high-end jewelry store merchandise

article

Hillsborough County investigators said they are searching for four suspects who stole $100,000 worth of high-end merchandise from a Citrus Park Town Center jewelry store.

Three masked men went inside the mall at an employee entrance around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south side of the building.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they went into the Diamond Galleria store where they broke display cases that had high-end watches.

Watch surveillance video from inside the store:

The three suspects took off through the same employee entrance with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise, deputies said.

The fourth suspect was waiting for the men in a 2020-2022 silver Nissan Murano. All suspects left the mall in an unknown direction, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.