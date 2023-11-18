Water main break causes lane closures on South Franklin Street in Tampa

article

All northbound lanes of South Franklin Street will be closed between Channelside Drive and Water Street until Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday because the Tampa Water Department is repairing a water main break.

Officials say anyone exiting Harbour Island using South Harbour Island Boulevard will need to make the first right onto Water Street. An alternate route would be to use South Beneficial Drive instead when exiting Harbour Island, according to the Tampa Water Department.

Authorities ask that drivers use caution and say there will be barricades and signs in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Normal traffic patterns are expected by 5 p.m. on Monday but work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.



