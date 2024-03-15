Water rescue causes delays on Howard Frankland Bridge: Officials

A water rescue search caused brief delays on the Howard Frankland Bridge Friday afternoon.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said they and multiple other agencies responded to the area after reports of a man jumping from the midsection of the hump on the bridge.

Multiple lane closures were in place in the north and southbound lanes, but the Howard Frankland has since been reopened.

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing the search.

No other information was immediately available.