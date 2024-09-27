Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
5
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County

Water rescues underway as Citrus County gets glimpse at Hurricane Helene damage

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 12:14pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Citrus County water rescues

Several hundred people were rescued from flooded waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Regina Gonzalez reports.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - Hurricane Helene may have spared Citrus County from a direct hit, but its storm surge flooded streets, trapped residents, and closed roads.

FOX 13’s Regina Gonzalez got to Crystal River around 3 a.m. and said by 11 a.m. the water had receded a lot, but not completely. She said there were damaged cars in the roads and businesses were boarded up. Plus, downtown Crystal River is inaccessible unless someone has an airboat or high-water vehicle.

Rescues

Citrus County issued a mandatory evacuation for anyone in Zone A and those living in a structure unable to withstand tropical storm-force winds anywhere in the county.

READ: Hundreds of Bay Area residents rescued from record storm surge from Hurricane Helene

However, some residents chose to stay and first responders with CCSO, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, Citrus County Fire Rescue, Crystal River Fire Rescue, Sumter County Sheriff's Office-Florida, and Lake County Sheriff's Office - Florida were out in boats early Friday morning rescuing people trapped by the floodwaters.

A family gets rescued after water flooded their home during a storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

A family gets rescued after water flooded their home during a storm surge from Hurricane Helene. 

First responders rescued more than 400 people on Friday morning. Many were trapped in waist to shoulder-deep water in their homes. 

Officials ask that anyone trapped call for rescuers and not try treading floodwaters. Floodwaters hide dangers that can cause sickness, injury, or even death. The water can hide animals, live wires, sewage, sharp objects, large debris, and other hazards.

Image 1 of 2

Credit Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Shelters

As of 10:45 a.m., 111 people were in shelters with 17 in special needs shelters, 57 at pet-friendly and 37 at general shelters.

READ: Hurricane Helene photos: Here’s a look at how the storm impacted the Bay Area

Road Closures

  • Hwy 19 is closed from Emerald Oaks Drive to Venable St. for all traffic.
  • Hwy 19 northbound and southbound traffic is open up to Venable St from the Hernando/Citrus county line.
  • Westbound traffic closed from the 486/44 intersection to Hwy 19
  • Turkey Oak Drive remains closed from Hwy 19 to SR-44

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: