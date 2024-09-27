Water rescues underway as Citrus County gets glimpse at Hurricane Helene damage

Hurricane Helene may have spared Citrus County from a direct hit, but its storm surge flooded streets, trapped residents, and closed roads.

FOX 13’s Regina Gonzalez got to Crystal River around 3 a.m. and said by 11 a.m. the water had receded a lot, but not completely. She said there were damaged cars in the roads and businesses were boarded up. Plus, downtown Crystal River is inaccessible unless someone has an airboat or high-water vehicle.

Rescues

Citrus County issued a mandatory evacuation for anyone in Zone A and those living in a structure unable to withstand tropical storm-force winds anywhere in the county.

However, some residents chose to stay and first responders with CCSO, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, Citrus County Fire Rescue, Crystal River Fire Rescue, Sumter County Sheriff's Office-Florida, and Lake County Sheriff's Office - Florida were out in boats early Friday morning rescuing people trapped by the floodwaters.

A family gets rescued after water flooded their home during a storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

First responders rescued more than 400 people on Friday morning. Many were trapped in waist to shoulder-deep water in their homes.

Officials ask that anyone trapped call for rescuers and not try treading floodwaters. Floodwaters hide dangers that can cause sickness, injury, or even death. The water can hide animals, live wires, sewage, sharp objects, large debris, and other hazards.

Shelters

As of 10:45 a.m., 111 people were in shelters with 17 in special needs shelters, 57 at pet-friendly and 37 at general shelters.

Road Closures

Hwy 19 is closed from Emerald Oaks Drive to Venable St. for all traffic.

Hwy 19 northbound and southbound traffic is open up to Venable St from the Hernando/Citrus county line.

Westbound traffic closed from the 486/44 intersection to Hwy 19

Turkey Oak Drive remains closed from Hwy 19 to SR-44

