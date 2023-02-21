Water Street food scene continues to grow with addition of Wagamama, Small Giant

Downtown Tampa continues to blossom along Water Street with new venues opening in recent weeks for casual dining or hanging out.

One of the newest additions on the block is Wagamama, a UK-inspired restaurant with an Asian fusion flare. Its Tampa location is a first for Florida with other US locations in New York, Boston and Atlanta.

READ: Clearwater restaurant brings even more toppings to loaded baked potato

Wagamama translated means "naughty child." The modern Asian concept offers a variety of noodle dishes, ramens and shareable, including the spicy salmon teriyaki, duck lettuce wraps and chicken katsu curry as well as craft cocktails.

Across the street from Wagamama are Wine on Water and Small Giant, two adjacent concepts by Cru Hospitality Group – the creators of Cru Cellars and Bouzy in Hyde Park.

Wine on Water is a wine and spirits shop offering 250 selections including familiar favorites as well as focusing on distinctive small-production wines.

Small Giant is a bar and restaurant offering various bites including Columbus-style pizza, which is cut into squares, topped with cupped pepperoni slices and featuring a flaky crust with a butter crunch. There is also a selection of craft beers and cocktails for guests gathering for lunch or dinner.