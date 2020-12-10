Water testing continues Thursday as citywide boil-water notice in Tampa remains in place

A boil-water notice for Tampa residents and some Hillsborough County residents could be lifted Thursday, but that all depends on the second round of testing.

Workers repaired the water main Wednesday after a massive water main break Monday at the city's primary treatment plant. City officials began testing the water, in which the first batch of tests came back negative for bacteria contamination.

“There’s two rounds of testing that are done, and we have 24 sampling locations that we agreed to with the health department,” said Brad Baird, the city's infrastructure deputy administrator. “The precautionary boil water notice cannot be lifted until the health department gives us the ok on round two samples.”

The results of the second set of tests are expected sometime Thursday. Until those tests come back, the precautionary boil-water notice remains in effect for those in the city of Tampa and people living in certain areas of Hillsborough County, specifically those residing in Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River, and Seaboard.

The rupture occurred as crews were working on a pipeline interconnection, which has to be completed before a new pumping station can be built. The current pumping station was built 95 years ago in 1925, and the pipe that ruptured has been in use since 1941.

The water main break led to some flooding in the immediate area.

Busch Gardens was closed Wednesday, but announced it would reopen Thursday and resume regular operations Thursday, Dec. 10. However, the park said it would "temporarily modify some culinary options until the city confirms that water is safe for consumption."

In the past two days, city officials were provided free bottled water to residents. On Tuesday, 4,000 cases were provided.

A boil-alert means: