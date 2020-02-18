Waterfront hideaway: Unique glass-and-wood Ruskin home to be auctioned

article

A unique glass house on a hidden cove in Ruskin could be a dream house for someone who wants to bring the outside in. That's what its original owners and their architect were looking to achieve.

“[They wanted] something that brought in nature and their love of sailing and being on boats," explained Mike Puma of Century 21 Beggins. "They also wanted a house that can be completely opened up to let nature come in."

The home was designed by architect Mike Calvino. It took at least seven years to build, starting in 2000. The 2,700-square-foot house has glass walls and even glass floors.

"It was really designed to give you a full look through the whole house and nothing throughout the house feels closed off," continued Puma.

The kitchen "floats" above a concrete floor, suspended by huge, steel vertical beams. The front door is 10 feet high and 10 feet wide and made of cypress.

Puma says the home was built to withstand a 500-year storm.

"Even in a catastrophic flood, the structure of this house would be 100-percent intact," he insisted.

The home will be auctioned March 14, at its location along Canal Street in Ruskin. Puma says he expects the home will sell for over $1-million.

"Whether you love nature, whether you love water, whether you want an investment property, or collect really unique homes, this could be a fit for anyone," he added.

