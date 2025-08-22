Wauchula police searching for man seen checking doors at elementary school while kids were in class

The Brief The Wauchula Police Department says a man jumped a fence and walked around the campus of Wauchula Elementary School on Thursday. Investigators say the man checked classroom doors, but did not make it inside any rooms and left minutes later. The suspect has not been identified.



Wauchula police want to find a man who they say walked around an elementary school campus and checked classroom doors while school was in session.

What we know:

According to the Wauchula Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Wauchula Elementary School around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Police say a man climbed the rear fence and began walking around the school, checking doors.

Courtesy: Wauchula Police Department.

The man didn't make it inside any classrooms and climbed the same fence minutes later, according to investigators.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, Wauchula police wrote, in part, "It is important to note that the safety measures and security protocols that Hardee County School District employees train on and practice regularly were effective. These procedures prevented the subject from gaining access to students or classrooms, and all children remained safe throughout the incident."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Wauchula Police Department at 863-773-3265, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477.