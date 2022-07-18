Wawa serving free coffee, fountain drinks to celebrate 10 years in Florida

article

If you need a much-needed caffeine fix on Monday, you can get a cup of coffee without paying for it.

Wawa is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the Sunshine State by offering free hot coffee and fountain drinks – of any size. The deal is available all day on July 18 at any Florida store.

The very first Wawa in the state opened in Orlando on July 18, 2012, across from SeaWorld.

The chain will open its 250th store in Florida later this year.

In addition, Wawa announced it will launch the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund, offering donations to 1,000 non-profits in the state. Grant amounts will vary between $1,000 to $2,500.

Non-profits can apply at thewawafoundation.org by August 31.