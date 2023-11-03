Tampa Police to increase presence in Ybor City as search continues for 2 suspects in deadly shooting

article

The Tampa Police Department will have an increased presence in Ybor City this weekend, starting Friday night, in the wake of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

According to TPD, they will be joined by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol with officers patrolling the area on foot, bike, and horseback in addition to patrol cars to provide increased law enforcement visibility.

A shooting early Sunday morning in Tampa's historic Ybor City neighborhood claimed two lives and injured 16 others.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected by the senseless act of violence that occurred Sunday morning," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We are doing everything in our power to bring everyone who was involved to justice, and we are asking for the community's assistance.

One suspect, Tyrell Phillips, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting, but TPD said two suspects remain at large. Phillips pled not guilty to his murder charge on Thursday.

If anyone has any information that could help us in our investigation, please do not hesitate to share that information with investigators, so we can provide justice for the victims."

According to TPD, Chief Bercaw will begin his shift Saturday at 8 p.m. and meet with community members and business partners at the Hotel Haya before joining officers on patrol in and around Historic Ybor City.

"We understand that the feeling of being safe is a priority for our community," added Chief Bercaw. "That is why we are committed to increasing the visibility of law enforcement in Ybor during the peak hours of activity. We believe this will help people feel more secure and allow them to enjoy their time here without fear or worry."