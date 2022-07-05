'We will move forward': Land O' Lakes man from Highland Park reflects on deadly shooting

When a Land O' Lakes man found out about the deadly shooting in Illinois on the Fourth of July, his heart sank. Jordan Schacht grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, and his family and friends still live there.

He immediately called them the make sure they were okay. Some of them were there – steps from the shooter – when gunfire ripped through the crowd.

"We had one cousin that was at the parade with some friends and as soon as they heard shots and heard people screaming active shooter they ran the opposite way," Schacht said.

Schacht still has a hard time wrapping his head around what unfolded this Fourth of July in a town he still calls home.

"I remember July 4th barbecues whether it was family, friends, both, it was a big time of year for the entire community," Schacht said.

Schacht said he was out golfing on the 18th hole when he got the news.

"Thank God half of my family was out of the town for the weekend, and the others we were able to get a hold of and were told they were safe, it's just a shock," Schacht said.

He also said he attended the same synagogue as on of the victims, 63-year-old Jacki Sundheim. He said Sundheim loved life, her family and her Jewish heritage.

Schacht was just in Highland Park over Memorial Day weekend, sharing his fond memories with his wife and two daughters.

"The best part about it, I just have great memories. This will tarnish it, but we will move forward from it," Schacht said. "The community is going to be resilient – it's going to take time but they're going to be resilient."

