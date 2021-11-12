Expand / Collapse search

‘We’ll always carry her legacy with us’: Those inspired by Winter vow to uplift others in her honor

By
Published 
Updated 6:32PM
Clearwater
FOX 13 News

For those using prosthetics, Winter's inspiration will live on

Kimberly Kuizon reports

CLEARWATER, Fla. - For Jeremiah Mitchell, the inspiration to overcome all obstacles started with a dolphin named Winter.

"When I found out, it was like not real because you just think she’s going to be around forever," he said.

Mitchell lost his arms and legs and needed facial reconstructive surgery after he contracted meningitis from school when he was six years old.

"When you go through something like that it’s very hard and you need a lot of inspiration," Mitchell explained.  

He found it in Winter.

"It made me feel like I could do something like that. Like I could find ways to overcome the difficulties that I was experiencing after my amputation and I could end up becoming like everyday people with all functioning limbs and everything," Mitchell shared.  

The No Limits Foundation hosts camps across the country for children with limb loss and limb differences. 

Stars of 'Dolphin Tale' react after Winter's death

Winter the dolphin was an aquatic ambassador here in the Bay Area, inspiring thousands around the world – especially those who also faced hardship and challenge. Now, with her recent passing, many in Clearwater and around the world have reacted with heartache.

READ: Winter the dolphin dies, leaving legacy of perseverance and inspiration

It brought Mitchell and his mom from Tulsa Oklahoma to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to meet Winter. Jeremiah and his mother came to Clearwater several times to visit and he began to open up

"It's been an emotional roller coaster from the first time he got to touch her and kiss her on her nose. I had tears then and I have tears now," said Jeremiah's mom, Michaela. "It made him try as well. It keeps him trying."

The Hanger Clinic designed Winter's tail and in doing so, its designs also helped others like Mitchell.

Clearwater mourns with the world after Winter's death

"We’re all devastated. Our staff is devastated, the world is so sad to have lost an animal ambassador that has inspired us all," offered CMA's director, Dr. James ‘Buddy’ Powell. "Her legacy will continue to live on though the work that we do. The hospital behind us will continue to save the lives of animals and inspire others. We are very grateful for what Winter brought to us."

"Not only was she able to provide inspiration, but medically and prosthetic-wise, that also helped make some changes for many people," explained Mary Leighton the executive director for the No Limits Foundation.

MORE: Bay Area, 'Dolphin Tale' stars react to death of famous Clearwater aquarium resident

Changes, many across the world will never forget.

"We'll always carry her legacy with us and share her story because I think it’s a story that needs to live on," commented Leighton.

Jeremiah agreed.

"Just because Winter is gone, it doesn’t mean we can’t honor her memory and uplift others that have similar experiences," Mitchell said.  

Former head of CMA reflects on Winter's legacy

David Yates took the helm at Clearwater Marine Aquarium weeks after Winter the dolphin was rescued from a crab trap. He speaks to FOX 13's Cynthia Smoot about her inspirational story, her prosthetic tale, and how the "Dolphin Tale" movie came to be.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter