Wesley Chapel woman receiving emergency care while in ambulance killed after crash: FHP

A Wesley Chapel woman died Wednesday morning shortly after the ambulance she was riding in collided with a car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Pasco County Fire Rescue ambulance was traveling southbound on Morris Bridge Road, approaching State Road 54, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

At the same time, troopers say a 39-year-old man was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on State Road 54. Investigators say the man drove through the intersection of State Road 54 and Morris Bridge Road under a green light, but did not yield to the ambulance that was operating in emergency mode. As a result, troopers say the Corolla collided with the side of the ambulance.

The driver of the Corolla sustained minor injuries, the four EMS personnel in the ambulance were not injured, but a 78-year-old woman who was receiving emergency care inside the traveling ambulance died later at an area hospital, according to FHP.

