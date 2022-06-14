Expand / Collapse search

West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida -- over $5 per gallon

By The Associated Press
It’s officially hurricane season, and 2022 comes with added challenges including higher inflation and higher gas prices ahead of potential evacuations.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and are now $4.89 a gallon on average, AAA reported on Monday.

Despite the rise, Florida prices are still below those nationwide, which hit above $5 a gallon over the weekend.

The most expensive market in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area where prices on average hit $5.01 a gallon. It was followed by Fort Lauderdale at $4.93 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $4.92 a gallon.

The least expensive market in Florida was in the Panhandle. Gas prices were $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach area and $4.69 in the Pensacola area.

READ: Survey: Some Floridians would hesitate to evacuate during hurricane season due to high gas prices