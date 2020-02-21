West Tampa street renamed to honor Tony Alessi Sr.

article

Friday, the city of Tampa renamed Comanche Avenue to Tony Alessi Sr. Avenue.

Tony Alessi came to Tampa from Sicily when he was just 6 years old. He founded Vigo Importing Company and Alessi's.

He really wanted to make it a family company, which it still is today, more than 70 years later.

“We are so proud of the legacy that he created. We hope that we can carry it on,” offered Tony’s granddaughter, Laura Alessi Delucia. “We’ve got some young blood coming into the business and look forward to what the future holds for us.”

A mural was also unveiled today on the side of the building, honoring Alessi.