WestShore Plaza businesses reassure shoppers they’re still open amid redevelopment rumors

The Brief WestShore Plaza stores say they remain open and active despite ongoing questions about the mall’s future. Tampa approved a major redevelopment plan last year, and the property is now on the market for potential mixed-use transformation. Local businesses hope shoppers will still visit this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.



Rumors have circulated about the future of WestShore Plaza, one of Tampa’s oldest malls.

What we know:

The 57-year-old property was approved by Tampa City Council last year for potential redevelopment into a mixed-use district featuring apartments, retail and office space. The site is also currently on the market, described by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of the most desirable redevelopment opportunities in the Southeast.

Despite the uncertainty, small businesses inside the mall, like Urban Native and Switching Up Styles, say they’re very much still open and hoping for foot traffic during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Why you should care:

The Better Business Bureau is reminding shoppers that Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to reinvest in the local economy. It goes beyond retail. Local coffee shops, bakeries, and restaurants also benefit. Something as simple as sharing a photo from a visit can help boost visibility for these businesses.

What we don't know:

There is no timeline set for redevelopment.

WestShore Plaza is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.