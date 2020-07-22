Wheelchair-bound resident pulled from burning travel trailer in Land 'O Lakes

article

A person who uses a wheelchair had to be flown to the hospital after firefighters found them in a burning travel trailer in Land 'O Lakes Wednesday.

Crews with Pasco County Fire Rescue said they could see flames when the approached the burning RV, which was in the 12000 block of Price Lane.

Firefighters pulled the wheelchair-bound person from the trailer and they were taken to Tampa General Hospital by a medical helicopter.

The person's condition was not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.