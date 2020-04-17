Wheelchairs 4 Kids brings smiles with Pasco parade

article

Some kids in Pasco County received a special treat today. A big parade wound through Hudson, Port Richey, New Port Richey, and Holiday.

The event was put on by the nonprofit group Wheelchairs 4 Kids and it rolled past the homes of the kids they've helped, either with a wheelchair or with modifications to their homes or vehicles.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Wheelchairs 4 Kids has continued to provide custom wheelchairs and other equipment for kids with physical disabilities.

LINK: https://wheelchairs4kids.org/