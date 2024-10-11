Expand / Collapse search

Where to find gas in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 11, 2024 1:53pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA - Many of you may have gassed up prior to Milton's arrival. But, for those who didn't, you're now trying to find a station that has fuel.

The Port of Tampa says a lack of power is preventing trucks from distributing fuel. They hope to have power back today, so deliveries can resume.

You can track who has gas with GasBuddy.com.

You can also visit the following convenience store websites for more information. You can also call ahead.

