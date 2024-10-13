Where to find Hurricane Milton relief in Sarasota as of Sunday

Press play to watch FOX 13 live:

Hurricane Milton landed near Siesta Key Wednesday, marking one of western Florida's most disastrous storms in over a century.

Sarasota County was struck particularly hard, with record rain and wind bombarding the county. With thousands flooded, powerless, and out of gas, here is where Sarasota County residents can find relief as the new week approaches:

Neighborhood Points of Distribution (PODs):

Four PODs have been set up in Sarasota to provide water, food, and tarps for residents. Sarasota’s Neighborhood PODs are open from 7 am to 7 pm or while supplies last.

The PODs are located:

Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., Venice

San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood

Glebe Park, 1000 Glebe Lane, Sarasota

Comfort Points:

Three Comfort Stations are open in the county, providing an air-conditioned space for residents to charge their devices and receive meals.

The Comfort Points are located:

Streets Of Paradise9 am - 5 pm Daily734 Central Ave., SarasotaMeals and Food Drive-Thru

9 am - 5 pm Daily

734 Central Ave., Sarasota

Meals and Food Drive-Thru

Bayside Community Church Lakewood Ranch Campus11:30 am - 1:30 pm and 4:30 - 6:30 pm through Oct 1815800 E. Route 64, Bradenton

11:30 am - 1:30 pm and 4:30 - 6:30 pm through Oct 18

15800 E. Route 64, Bradenton

Bayside Community Church Bee Ridge CampusNoon - 7 pm, Oct. 12 – 188200 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Noon - 7 pm, Oct. 12 – 18

8200 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Free Fuel Distribution Site:

A state-run fuel distribution site has been opened in Sarasota County. It will give ten free gallons of gasoline to any resident in need.

The fuel distribution site is at Suncoast Technical College at 4445 Career Lane, North Port, open from 10 am to 7 pm.

