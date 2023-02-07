Where is Harriet? M-15 continues caring for two eaglets while mother remains missing

The famous mother eagle of southwest Florida Harriet, has yet to return to the nest where her two eaglets reside with M15. The father eagle has adjusted his habits to keep his baby eagles alive.

Harriet was last seen on Thursday afternoon, when another bald eagle made an unexpected visit to the nest. Since then M-15 has been solo parenting.

"M-15 has been protecting his young and has even managed to bring food to the nest. He isn’t used to not having a mate to care for the young," according to the administrators of Dick Pritchett Real Estate's Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. "He is used to having his own time away from the nest - and it is amazing how he has quickly changed that behavior."

They also said that although it is difficult for an eagle to raise young ones on its own, but it's not "impossible."

The disappearance of Harriet has caught the attention of many in Florida. Some have posted flyers with pictures of Harriet and information on who to call if she is spotted. Florida's wildlife officials and the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife have been keeping an eye on the situation.

They are asking anyone that spots injured wildlife to contact CROW: 239-472-3644. They have also warned the public to not bring food near the nest or roadway.

Both eaglets hatched in early January. Since then, hundreds have tuned into the live stream to check on the bald eagle family. The parents have brought roadkill and fish heads to the nest to feed the baby eagles.

Live-streaming video of the eagles' nest is being broadcast from various camera angles, none of which disturb the eagles or make any sound.

Last year, the famous eagles' nests was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, but two days after the storm, Harriet and M15 began to rebuild. One stick turned into a new home.

Three months later, the two eggs hatched and Harriet's family doubled.

M-15 and Harriet entered their eighth season as a mated pair at this nest. They bonded in 2015 after Harriet's previous mate, Ozzie, passed away.

The live stream can be watched here: dickpritchettrealestate.com/southwest-florida-eagle-cam.