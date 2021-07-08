Where to buy 2021 Stanley Cup championship gear to celebrate Lightning win
TAMPA, Fla. - Bolts fans looking to show their team pride by sporting Stanley Cup championship merchandise have several options for places to get their Tampa Bay Lightning gear.
Nine Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Tampa Bay area opened early at 7 a.m. Thursday for those looking to snag some new merch. Fans can buy an assortment of gear at the following locations:
- Westshore Plaza: 258 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609
- Westfield Brandon Town Center: 901 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon, FL 33511
- Countryside Center: 26583 Hwy 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33761
- Westfield Citrus Park: 8100 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, FL 33625
- The Grove at Wesley Chapel: 5925 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
- Tyrone Square Mall: 6775 22nd Avenue N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
- University Town Center: 181 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL 34243
- Cortez Commons: 12936 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613
- Centre Point Commons: 4108 14th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Other retailers also have Stanley Cup merchandise available for purchase online:
- Tampa Bay Sports (with store locations at Amalie Arena and International Mall as well; check store hours here)
- Fanatics
- NHL Shop
- Fans Edge
- Lids
Once you have your gear in hand, you'll be ready to take part in Monday's planned boat parade celebration in downtown Tampa. Click here for details on the city's planned parade on the Hillsborough River.
