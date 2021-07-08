Tampa Bay Lightning championship boat parade planned for Monday

Fire up the boats – and maybe the Jet Skis. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s championship boat parade is being scheduled for Monday, city officials say.

Unlike last year, the Lightning won the Stanley Cup last night in front of the home crowd at Amalie Arena. But like last year, they’ll celebrate with a boat parade down the Hillsborough River.

FOX 13’s Kellie Cowan reports that the parade will happen Monday, July 12. Details are still in the works, but last year’s parade kicked off at Marjorie Park on Davis Islands and wound its way up past Armature Works and concluded with a celebration at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade a few months later sailed in the opposite direction, looping around Davis Islands and ending up in the Channelside area.

PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Lightning win second-straight Stanley Cup title

There’s no word yet whether Alex Killorn will fire up his water scooter for another victory lap with the Stanley Cup.

It is unlikely, though, that anyone will try to repeat Tom Brady’s viral boat-to-boat trophy-tossing moment. The Lombardi Trophy, safely hauled in by the sure hands of Rob Gronkowski, weighs in at 7 pounds.

Lord Stanley’s iconic cup, though, is almost 35 pounds.

