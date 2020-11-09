Where will Eta make landfall? Tampa Bay begins feeling storm impacts

Those living within Tampa Bay woke up to a windy Monday morning as Tropical Storm Eta, still south of the area, embarks on an unusual projected path.

The wind gusts were enough for the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down the Skyway Bridge around 5 a.m. Officials typically close the bridge when there is a sustained wind of 40 mph.

Governor Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency in eight South Florida counties. Some areas, like Miami and Fort Lauderdale, have been experiencing flash floods. The same storm has left dozens dead, and more than 100 missing in Central Florida, where it hit last week as a Category 4 hurricane before making a loop and returning to the Caribbean Sea -- aiming for Florida.

On Sunday night, Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys, specifically on Lower Matecumbe Key with winds of 65 mph. The storm is expected to turn out into the Gulf, before once again drifting toward the Florida coast, but there is still some uncertainty on where it may make landfall.

LINK: Track Tropical Storm Eta on MyFoxHurricane.com

Highlands, Hardee, and Sarasota County closed schools on Monday, November 9 due to possible weather conditions as a result of Eta.

Tropical storm warnings were issued as far north as Anna Maria Island.

"Our weather is not really going to change over the next couple of days," explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "It's going to be very windy -- on and off -- with some high wind gusts and occasional little bands of rain."

Basically, he said, Monday's forecast will be like Sunday's forecast.

"That's the best comparison I have for at least the first 2-3 days of this week. Then, as the storm turns around, it comes back toward the Florida west coast," Osterberg said. "How close it comes to us will be determined closer to Thursday-Friday's timeframe. We think we know what's going to happen the next 2-3 days, and then we will see where it makes landfall along the Florida west coast late this week."

On Monday morning, some parts of Tampa Bay were seeing wind gusts up to 30 mph. The further south you are, the windier it will be. Later in the day, those areas could touch 40 mph. Osterberg suggests bringing in any loose items in your yard.

"The farther south you are, the windier it is going to be today," Osterberg said. "We're not going to get sustained winds that high until at least the second half of the week, if at all. It really depends how close the center will come to the Tampa Bay area."

Eta will drift to the southwest. Then it will meander around before it slowly makes its way north around Wednesday.

"Once it moves far enough out in the Gulf, it has the potential to become a minimal hurricane, just because the water is warmer out there than it is closer to the coast, but then it is going to encounter some wind shear," Osterberg said.

As it turns toward the north, where it moves onshore makes obviously makes a huge difference in the late-week forecast, he added.

"The one thing that I have noticed is it's slowing down even more," Osterberg said. "So, the threat for a lot of wind and scattered showers is going to continue all week long with the primary focus being late in the week as to where it makes its way onshore."

