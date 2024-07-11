Expand / Collapse search

Where’s the beef? Florida man accused of stealing nearly $600 of meat from Publix

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 11, 2024 10:18am EDT
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida man has a Publix grocery store asking, ‘Where’s the beef’?

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Florida is asking for help locating a man accused of stealing $597.26  of meat products from the supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers. 

SWFL Crime Stoppers says a man stole nearly $600 worth of meat from a Publix supermarket. Image is courtesy of SWFL Crime Stoppers.

According to Crime Stoppers, the unidentified man stole some of the meat on June 22. Officials say a week later, on June 29, he went back and took more meat. 

Officials say the suspect left the store in a 2009 Toyota Camry. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

