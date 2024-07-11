Where’s the beef? Florida man accused of stealing nearly $600 of meat from Publix

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man has a Publix grocery store asking, ‘Where’s the beef’?

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Florida is asking for help locating a man accused of stealing $597.26 of meat products from the supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says a man stole nearly $600 worth of meat from a Publix supermarket. Image is courtesy of SWFL Crime Stoppers.

According to Crime Stoppers, the unidentified man stole some of the meat on June 22. Officials say a week later, on June 29, he went back and took more meat.

Officials say the suspect left the store in a 2009 Toyota Camry.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter