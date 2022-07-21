Who is eligible? Florida families begin receiving $450 checks from state

article

Thousands of Florida families will be receiving at least one $450 check from Gov. Ron DeSantis – but which households qualify?

Last week, while visiting Tampa, the DeSantis family formally announced that 59,000 families across the state will receive a one-time payment of $450 per child.

"This one-time payment assists families who are being affected by rising inflation and preparing to send their children back-to-school," according to a statement sent by the Florida Department of Children and Families on Thursday morning. Officials said the checks will be mailed and "should arrive within the next seven days."

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and $35.5 million was included in this year's state budget to be used for this purpose.

READ: 'Cheapest place in town': Lakeland gas station slashes pump prices, makes up difference inside market

Eligible families must fall into one of these categories:

Foster Parents

Relative Caregivers

Non-relative Caregivers

Families receiving TANF cash assistance

Guardianship Assistance Program participants

DCF pointed it the checks will arrive in time for this year's back-to-school sales tax holiday, which begins Monday, July 25, and ends Sunday, August 7. Items that will be exempt from the state sales tax include school supplies clothing, footwear, and computers.

Additional information on this sales tax holiday can be found on the Florida Revenue website.

This week, the governor's spokesperson shared a photo of the letter that comes with the check, saying, "These letters are real."

The letter in the image reads:

"As a father of three young children, I know that getting ready for a new school year can be both exciting and stressful. To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care. This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling at the pump. I also want to make sure you are aware of our state's 'Back-to-School' sales-tax holiday, which will take place from July 25 to August 7, to help you get the supplies you need to prepare for the upcoming school year. Supplies that will be tax-free during this time include clothing, bags, computers, shoes and other school supplies.

Please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgment for all that you do to help nurture Florida's future. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Florida."

