Which Hillsborough County roads need future widening? Here's how to weigh in

The Brief Hillsborough County is updating its Corridor Preservation Plan (CPP). The CPP helps decide where to preserve adequate right-of-way for future road widening projects. Meetings are taking place, allowing residents to weigh in. You can also give input online through Aug. 15.



As Hillsborough County's population continues to grow, leaders are asking for input on which roads may need future widening.

By the numbers:

Officials say Hillsborough County's population is approaching 1.59 million in 2025. The Florida Department of Transportation says that number could reach 2.5 million by 2070.

Corridor Preservation Plan

Why you should care:

The county's Corridor Preservation Plan (CPP) was last updated 15 years ago, according to officials.

The CPP looks at land use patterns and traffic trends to help decide where to preserve adequate right-of-way for future road widening projects in unincorporated areas.

Pictured: Heavy traffic in Hillsborough County's Fish Hawk community.

What you can do:

A series of public meetings will continue on Thursday, July 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.

Two more meetings are planned for later this month:

Thursday, July 17

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave.

6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

Town 'N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Dr., Suite 120

6-8 p.m.

You can also give feedback online through Aug. 15 by clicking here.