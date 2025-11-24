White House plan on Obamacare subsidies still on hold

The Brief With Obamacare subsidies set to expire by the end of this year, the White House had been set to release a plan on Monday. But, they're reportedly holding off on that. The president was expected to offer a two-year extension to the subsidies that would prevent health plans from at least doubling in price for more than four million Floridians.



With Obamacare subsidies set to expire by the end of this year, the White House had been set to release a plan on Monday, but they're reportedly holding off on that.

President Donald Trump was expected to offer a two-year extension to the subsidies that would prevent health plans from at least doubling in price for more than four million Floridians.

What we know:

A map from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows the dire situation.

In Florida, without the enhanced subsidies, Obamacare premiums could increase 226%, or $1,005 per year. Politico has reported that they're considering a two-year extension of the benefits that impact 4.7 million Floridians, with more than 500,000 coming in the Tampa Bay area alone.

Late in the afternoon, the White House reportedly backed off on plans to issue a proposal, highlighting how challenging the issue has become.

What they're saying:

"We're gonna dive into the details," said Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa). "They really matter for Tampa Bay area families."

The enhanced subsidies were enacted during the Biden Administration as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House is reportedly considering tightening limits on income eligibility and a requirement that enrollees pay towards their coverage.

The backstory:

Republicans have insisted that highly-subsidized plans encourage fraud.

"We know a lot of this is fraud," said Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Florida), during an appearance on FOX Business. "Maybe we should pause and look at how to structure this, and make sure that those who are vulnerable and need help. Yes, we should address that."

Politico reported the White House was considering incentives to give HSA credits if enrollees agree to choose a health plan with smaller benefits.

Rep. Castor had called the early proposals a starting point.

"Time is of the essence," she said. "We really need to enact [extensions]. Folks are making those determinations right now, whether they're going to be able to afford insurance or not."

What we don't know:

The White House has not confirmed the details of the proposal yet. Nor has it provided a reason for the delay in the announcement that had reportedly been scheduled for Monday.

It's unclear when the White House will unveil its new plan.