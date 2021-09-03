'Who lassoed this shark?' Family cuts shark loose from rope off Florida coast
GULF COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida family enjoying some time out on the water came across a shark that needed help.
David Torres says he and his family were scalloping in Cape San Blas when a boat motored up "hollering about a shark."
In a Facebook post, Torres says a 15-foot rope was wrapped around the shark.
"Who lassoed this shark?" someone is heard asking in the clip.
Torres used a knife that was on the boat and was able to cut the shark free.
"Go baby!" a woman says as the shark swims away.
The video has racked up thousands of views on social media – and lots of praise for Torres and his family.
One commenter wrote: "We need more people like this guy."
