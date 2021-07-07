Whole Foods opens larger location at Tampa's Midtown development

article

Midtown Tampa’s latest store, a Whole Foods grocery store, is set to open today.

It's the largest Whole Foods Market in the Tampa area, much bigger than the old store less than a mile away in the crowded Walter's Crossing plaza.

That location closed for good yesterday.

The company behind the Midtown development says it's in the process of opening up 26 different food, beverage, and retail locations. The city’s first Shake Shack location opened there a few weeks ago.

Midtown, along Dale Mabry at I-275, also features apartments and hotels.