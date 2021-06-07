Tampa’s first Shake Shack opens Monday

article

Burger lovers in Tampa now have another option to sink their teeth into: Shake Shack.

The first and only Shake Shack location in Tampa opens Monday at 11 a.m. in the new Midtown development near Dale Mabry Highway and Interstate 275.

Before, the closest Shake Shack for Tampa-area residents was at the University Town Center down in Sarasota.

Midtown Tampa has been in the works for over 20 years. The development will cover 23 acres with office space, residential buildings, retail stores, and restaurants.

PREVIOUS: REI, the first store in Midtown Tampa, now open

Hotels opened earlier this year, and the first Midtown store – REI, opened in March. Whole Foods is slated to open this summer.

Advertisement

The Tampa Shake Shack address is 1011 Gramercy Lane.

