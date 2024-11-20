Holmes Beach restaurant back open after flooding damage from Hurricane Helene

Duffy's Tavern in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island is now back open after flooding from Hurricane Helene forced the owners to close down.

"It’s very casual, kind of like a Cheers," says co-owner, Peggi Davenport. "It’s the place where everyone goes and hangs out and meets up in the afternoon."

Duffy’s is best known for their fresh burgers and cold beer. "It’s the burgers I think everyone keeps coming back for," says Davenport.

They offer a wide variety of toppings and cheeses. You can also stack your burgers two or three high on a single bun.

Davenport is happy to be back open after two feet of water rushed into the restaurant during Hurricane Helene’s storm surge.

"I was raised here on Anna Maria, and I’ve never seen the water like that, ever," she says.

But after a lot of hard work and replacing a ton of kitchen equipment, Duffy’s was able to open their doors back up to customers.

"When you open that door and they all flow in, it’s a great feeling!"

Duffy's Tavern is located at 5808 Marina Drive, in Holmes Beach.

They are open for lunch and dinner every day, but Tuesdays. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except on Sundays when it's noon to 8 p.m. Also worth noting, Duffy’s is cash only.

