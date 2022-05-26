Widow of movie theater shooting victim launches foundation for children affected by gun violence

The wife of a man shot and killed inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater eight years ago is trying to change the conversation to something positive.

On Thursday, Nicole Oulson held a press conference to talk about her newly launched foundation and stressed that she refused to let tragedy define her and her family.

"This is just a way to come together. We’re all given circumstances in life. We can’t let that determine who we are and permit us from being what we should be," explained Oulson.

In March, Oulson was visibly shaking when a jury acquitted Curtis Reeves of all charges in the death of her husband Chad.

"After an eight-year fight, right, the outcome of the trial was just like the punch that knocked me out and it was just so unexpected justice was not served," she said.

Oulson vowed soon after that love would be part of her husband's legacy. She has now launched a foundation to help children affected by gun violence. Through donations, The Oulson Family Foundation will provide that vital assistance.

Her attorney TJ Grimaldi says this will be a one-of-a-kind foundation.

"I think some good can come out of this significantly tragic story," he expressed.

Oulson remembers how the community gave her family one giant hug of support.

"So, now it’s time for us to pay that forward," Oulson said.

Her daughter Lexy, standing by her side, is now ten years old and is joining her mom's mission.

"She's excited, yes," Oulson shared.

She knows it will take time to raise funds but if it helps one child in the near future it’s all worth it.

"I want this to be a way to keep Chad's memory alive. I don’t want him to be known or remembered for how he died but for his legacy," expressed Oulson.

Link: Learn more and donate at www.oulsonfamilyfoundation.com.