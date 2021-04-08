Every opinion counts on day 3 of Curtis Reeves jury selection
Eight years ago, in a Wesley Chapel movie theater words flew, then popcorn. And, then there was a deadly gunshot. Former Police Captain Curtis Reeves pulled the trigger that killed Chad Oulson after the two argued over texting.
Defense attorney Anthony Rickman, who is not involved with the case, believes the prosecution and the defense are looking for two different types of jurors.
A trial eight years in the making will finally begin. Back in 2014, during a matinée movie in Pasco County, a retired Tampa police captain shot and killed a man during an argument over a cell phone.
Eight years after retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves shot and killed 43-year-old Chad Oulson during an argument over a cell phone, it will be heard by a jury.
A judge has set a tentative trial date for retired Tampa police officer Curtis Reeves. He's accused of shooting and killing a man in 2014 at a Wesley Chapel movie theater.
The retired Tampa police captain charged with shooting and killing a man in a Pasco County movie theater won't go to trial until 2021.
Six years after the fatal shooting of a man inside a Pasco County movie theater, the retired police officer who pulled the trigger now has a trial date. During a Thursday morning hearing, a judge set Curtis Reeves' trial date for October 5.
A Florida Supreme Court ruling regarding the Stand Your Ground law Thursday could clear the path for the 2014 movie theater shooting case to go to trial.
There will be no change to Curtis Reeves’ probation.
Attorneys for Curtis Reeves, the retired Tampa police captain accused of shooting a man in Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014, asked a judge Thursday to give their client more freedom as the case remains in limbo.
A judge said Friday the trial for a former police captain -- accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument in a Wesley Chapel movie theater -- will not move forward until the Florida Supreme Court rules whether or not the changes to Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law are retroactive.
A dispute over a handicap parking spot in Clearwater has sparked fierce debate about Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.
Curtis Reeves' attorneys say they deserve a second chance to prove their client was standing his ground the day he shot and killed Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater.
A trial date is expected to be set for a retired Tampa police officer, accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument over texting in a movie theater.
Buttered popcorn, a cell phone, and bullet casings littered a Wesley Chapel movie theater. When it was over one man was dead the other claimed self-defense.
A retired Tampa police captain accused of killing a man in a movie theater could get another chance to walk free following a major change to the Florida Stand Your Ground law, legal experts said Wednesday.
Defendant Curtis Reeves may be one step closer to freedom explains Fox 13 Legal analyst Anthony Rickman.
A retired police captain will indeed go to trial for shooting and killing another man during an argument over texting in a movie theater. A judge today rejected Curtis Reeves’ ‘stand your ground’ defense after a two-week hearing, ruling he was not the “frail” old man he claimed to be.
Closing arguments got underway Friday morning in the stand your ground hearing for Curtis Reeves in the Wesley Chapel movie theater shooting.
A series of eye-witnesses to the 2014 movie theater shooting in Wesley Chapel wrapped up nearly two weeks of testimony in the Stand Your Ground hearing Thursday for the retired Tampa Police captain charged with murder.