Judge in theater-shooting case delays trial

A judge said Friday the trial for a former police captain -- accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument in a Wesley Chapel movie theater -- will not move forward until the Florida Supreme Court rules whether or not the changes to Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law are retroactive.

Judge rejects 'stand your ground' defense in theater-shooting case

A retired police captain will indeed go to trial for shooting and killing another man during an argument over texting in a movie theater. A judge today rejected Curtis Reeves’ ‘stand your ground’ defense after a two-week hearing, ruling he was not the “frail” old man he claimed to be.

Witnesses testify in Stand Your Ground hearing

A series of eye-witnesses to the 2014 movie theater shooting in Wesley Chapel wrapped up nearly two weeks of testimony in the Stand Your Ground hearing Thursday for the retired Tampa Police captain charged with murder.