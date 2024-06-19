Will Artificial Intelligence take jobs in Tampa Bay? Experts weigh in

We hear more and more about the pros and cons of artificial intelligence, and it’s already being used in many Florida businesses.

But, a new report says Tampa ranks amongst the top cities in the U.S. where AI could be replacing jobs.

The new report by Uncommon Logic says it’s about to become way more common with nearly 12 percent of jobs in Tampa Bay at risk of AI replacement.

One expert, though, says it might not be all doom and gloom.

"I don't think I will replace a job in totality, but it will replace aspects of jobs. I think, though, that's a good thing, because in a lot of jobs where you have routine, systemized tasks that a computer could take over, and we've already seen this happen, right? Just since 2000 alone, there have been over 5 million jobs lost in the manufacturing industry due to computer advancement," said Jill Schiefelbein.

"If you're worried about your job being replaced by AI, [what] I would challenge you to do is really think of how you can use your humanness, your discernment, your critical thinking, your analytic skills, your introspection to use those skills more in your job to add value to what you're doing. That's something that AI isn't replacing anytime soon."

Many occupations will incorporate AI to help but some are more at risk of being totally replaced, according to the report, like loan officers, accountants, insurance agents and paralegals.