Wimauma wildlife sanctuary provides forever home for exotic, wild animals in need of care

Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary is a non-profit in Wimauma providing a loving forever home to exotic and wild animals in need of care.

Animals at the sanctuary include tigers, leopards, lemurs, tropical birds, even a grizzly bear.

The volunteer-run organization raises awareness about the animals through public tours and is primarily supported by members and donations.

To learn more about the Sanctuary, which is located at 13910 Seminole Trial in Wimauma, or schedule a tour, visit elmiraswildlife.org