Winter Beach opens this weekend at St. Pete pier

A winter wonderland is coming to the St. Petersburg pier, starting this weekend.

Though temperatures reached 80 degrees at the pier Wednesday, Spa Beach is being renamed Winter Beach for the holidays.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday, the outdoor ice rink and shopping village will be open for business, with plenty of food and hot chocolate for those days when the temps dare to dip into the low 60s.

Chris Rowand lives in Treasure Island and said he can't wait to bring his grandkids.

"This is a great time to do your walks, bring the dog, bring the grandkids, and do a little ice skating. It’s nice," he said.

The rink will be open daily through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 17.

LINK: For more information including tickets, visit winterbeachstpete.com.